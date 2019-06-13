Israel Conducts New Airstrike on Gaza

In two days of heavy fighting in early May, Israeli strikes killed 21 Palestinians. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, The Palestine Chronicle)

The Israeli Air Force carried out their first airstrikes over the Gaza Strip this month, claiming they were targeting a Hamas post.

According to an Israeli military statement, their air force was launching a retaliatory attack in response to a rocket allegedly fired by Hamas on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Israeli military said fighter planes attacked “underground infrastructure” in a compound belonging to Hamas. There were no reports of injuries.

In two days of heavy fighting in early May, Israeli strikes killed 21 Palestinians, over half of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities.

A truce mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations ended that round of violence.

Some two million Palestinians live in Gaza, whose economy has suffered years of Israeli and Egyptian blockades as well as recent foreign aid cuts and sanctions by the Palestinian Authority, Hamas’s rival in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel says its blockade is necessary to stop arms reaching Hamas, with which it has fought three wars since the group seized control of Gaza in 2007, two years after Israel withdrew its settlers and troops from the small coastal enclave.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

  1. I am from Vancouver,Canada and I wanted to say that Israel always comes up with an excuse to attack Gaza.Anyone with knowledge of Palestine knows that the People of Gaza are in the right in what they are doing and it is Israel that is in the wrong.Palestine is occupied by Israeli forces and the People of Gaza and the rest of Palestine got the right to fight against Israeli occupation.Gaza has been leading the fight against Israeli occupation for a long time now and they got the support of the majority of people in the world.The people of Gaza will win this fight against Israeli occupation of Palestine.From the River to the Sea,Palestine will be Free.

