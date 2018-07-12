Israel Demolishes Palestinian School near Hebron (PHOTOS)

July 12, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces demolished the school 'Khallet al-Daba' in the city of Yatta, near Hebron. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli occupation bulldozers yesterday demolished mobile classrooms in Al-Tawani neighborhood in the southeast of Yatta in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Quds Press reported.

Occupation forces also confiscated school kits which were in the classrooms before demolition.

Head of the Town Council Mohammed Al-Rabae said that the Israeli occupation demolished the mobile classrooms just one day after sending demolition orders, claiming they were not licensed.

Al-Rabae said that this Israeli policy aims to rid the area of its residents by demolishing their facilities without giving enough time for them to appeal against the demolition orders.

On Tuesday, the Israeli occupation raided the area and stormed the local school, damaged much of its content and threatened to demolish it.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.