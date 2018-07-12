Israeli occupation bulldozers yesterday demolished mobile classrooms in Al-Tawani neighborhood in the southeast of Yatta in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Quds Press reported.
Palestinian boy sits on a chair with a national flag as Israeli authorities demolish a school site in the village of Yatta, south of the West Bank city of Hebron.#Palestine
📷 Hazem Bader pic.twitter.com/5lXcAIVEga
— Eliane Alhussein (@ElianeAlhussein) July 12, 2018
Occupation forces also confiscated school kits which were in the classrooms before demolition.
Head of the Town Council Mohammed Al-Rabae said that the Israeli occupation demolished the mobile classrooms just one day after sending demolition orders, claiming they were not licensed.
#Israeli occupation forces continue it's war against the indigenous people of #Palestine & demolish the school " Khallet – al-Daba" in the city of #Yatta near #Hebron. 😭😭 @Indian4Palestin @tshamsi88 #ICC4Israel #IsraeliCrimes #IsraelCrimes #ApartheidIsrael #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/B4ZS5MoYmd
— Dr.Mohammed Imran (@drmimranqureshi) July 12, 2018
Al-Rabae said that this Israeli policy aims to rid the area of its residents by demolishing their facilities without giving enough time for them to appeal against the demolition orders.
#Breaking: #Israeli occupation forces continue its war against the indigenous people of # Palestine, and demolish the school "Khallet al-Daba" in the city of #Yatta near #Hebron. #ICC4Israel pic.twitter.com/WtGjJp4onK
— india support for free Palestine!🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪 (@Imtiyazmakrani4) July 12, 2018
On Tuesday, the Israeli occupation raided the area and stormed the local school, damaged much of its content and threatened to demolish it.
