Red Cross Head: Gaza Civilian Casualties ‘Unacceptable’

June 3, 2021 Blog, News
Director-General of the International Red Cross, Robert Mardini, arrive in Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday that the Palestinian civilian casualties of the latest Israeli offensive against the besieged Gaza Strip are “unacceptable”, Anadolu has reported.

Robert Mardini made his comments shortly after arriving in Gaza as part of a scheduled three-day visit. He will also visit the occupied West Bank and Israel.

“Gaza residents have lived during the 11 days of the aggression a tragedy and difficult times,” he added.

Mardini explained that ICRC staff are “assessing the situation in Gaza and the extent of the destruction, in order to present their observations to the concerned parties.” He did not, however, name those parties.

Over 250 Palestinians were killed during the Israeli offensive which started on 10 May, including 66 children. A further 2,000 people were wounded.

