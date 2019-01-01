Israel Detains 2 Palestinian Fishermen off Gaza Coast

Israeli naval forces on Tuesday detained two Palestinian fishermen off the coast of the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to a local official.

Nizar Ayyash, head of Gaza’s fishermen union, told Anadolu Agency:

“[Israeli] occupation gunboats chased a fishing boat north of Gaza and arrested two fishermen.”

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Tuesday’s arrest came despite an Israeli decision to increase the fishing area for six nautical miles.

Roughly 50,000 Gazans earn their living through fishing, according to the fishermen union.

After Israel’s devastating 2014 military onslaught on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip (which left more than 2,150 Palestinians dead), Israel began to allow Palestinian fishermen to ply their trade up to six nautical miles off the coast (as opposed to three previously).

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)