Israel to Demolish Five Homes, Three Wells in Masafer Yatta

Israeli occupation authorities on Sunday notified Palestinian residents of their plan to demolish five homes and three water wells in Masafer Yatta, south of the occupied West Bank, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Local Palestinian anti-occupation activist Rateb Jabour said Israeli occupation forces raided the village of Al Jawaya in Masafer Yatta and handed five demolition orders to local residents.

According to WAFA, the Israeli occupation authorities also ordered the demolition of three water wells belonging to a local Palestinian resident.

On May 4, the Israeli High Court gave the Israeli occupation army the green light to demolish and displace over 1,000 Palestinians living in some eight communities in Masafer Yatta in order to turn the area into a military training and a firing zone.

The decision promoted strong local and international condemnation.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)