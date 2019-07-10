Israel Evicts Palestinian Family from Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli police this morning forced a Palestinian family out of their house in the Silwan neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, WAFA reported.

Silwan-based Wadi Hilweh Information Center posted a video showing occupation forces and settlers storming the house and assaulting the family members to seize their home.

🛑 Under hearing & sight of the world and without any real reaction … The daily slow ethnic cleansing in #Palestine …

Forceful eviction of Siam family (5 members) in Silwan near #Jerusalem. #ICC4Israel #ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/VBHJ2RRqWZ — Dr. Basem Naim (@basemn63) July 10, 2019

The center reported that the Siyam family refused to comply with the eviction order and at least one family member was detained. Jawad Siyam is the director of the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre and was detained in Silwan along with three other Palestinians in the neighborhood.

The Siyam family had been battling a right-wing Israeli settlement group for 25 years to remain in their family home. The Elad Association is notorious for its efforts to encourage Jewish settlement in Silwan, located just outside the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israeli court orders eviction of Palestinian family from Silwan, occupied East Jerusalem, ruling in favour of the settler organisation Elad. The latest stage in an evictions & colonisation drive by the Israeli state, judiciary & settlers.https://t.co/sAnVrCE9vd — Ben White (@benabyad) June 19, 2019

Elad also confiscated money raised to help the Siyam family fight their eviction order, Haaretz reported on Monday.

Parts of the Siyam family’s building were seized by the state under Israel’s Absentee Property Law – which declares properties belonging to Palestinians who were displaced, often by war or poverty, as “absentee” and therefore state property. These parts of the family home were then sold to Elad.

The eviction came 20 days after an Israeli court ruled in favor of Elad and dismissed the Siyam family’s appeal to remain in their home.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)