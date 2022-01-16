Critically Ill Palestinian Prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid Still in a Coma

Nasser Abu Hamid, a critically ill Palestinian political prisoner held in Israel, is still in a coma due to acute pneumonia, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Commission said on Sunday.

Abu Hamid, 49, from Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, entered into a coma 12 days ago after suffering a severe lung inflammation as a result of bacterial contamination.

Watch | The mother of cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, who was deprived of visiting him for years, announces hunger strike until her son’s release.#Palestine #FreeNasser #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/9LeSUL18Vz — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 13, 2022

Hasan Abed Rabbo, from the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Commission, told WAFA on Sunday that Abu Hamid remains critical and is attached to artificial respiration at the Israeli hospital of Barzilai while he is not responding to medication.

Rabbo added that the commission had petitioned Israeli courts to force the Israel Prison Services to provide them with more information about Abu Hamid’s health and to allow his family to visit him. However, there has been no response so far.

🇵🇸#Palestine | The mother of the Palestinian political detainee Nasser Abu Hamid who suffers from cancer and medical negligence behind Israeli bars says:"I dreamed to hug him throughout the past 20 years when I went to visit him,I saw him cuffed,I started to shout"Nasser I’m here pic.twitter.com/sfaRrUVFxM — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) January 9, 2022

Last week, Abu Hamid’s family appealed to all parties of concern to take urgent and effective action to save the life of their son. They also called on the Palestinian people to continue their popular support to press the Israeli occupation to release him, as he is facing an imminent risk of death.

The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission also urged all human rights and international institutions to urgently intervene and pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to release Abu Hamid.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)