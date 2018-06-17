Israel Extends Detention of Palestinian Lawmaker Khalida Jarrar

June 17, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
PFLP: The extension of Khalida Jarrar's detention will not deter her from the struggle. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli military court of Ofer extended the administrative detention of leading member of the Palestinian socialist resistance group, the PFLP Khalida Jarrar for three months, for the third time in a row.

Jarrar, 54, from the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, is a senior leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Commenting the news, the PFLP said that the extension of Jarrar’s detention would not stop her from resisting the occupation.

The PFLP said in a statement that,

“This is an attempt to absent influential leaders from events and developments in Palestine.”

The extension of her detention comes two weeks before Jarrar’s release date.

Israeli forces arrested Jarrar on July 2, 2017; her detention had already been extended in December 2017 and was scheduled to end on June 30.

Jarrar, a leading member of the PFLP, and deputy at the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) is also the head of the PLC’s prisoners’ committee and the Palestinian representative to the Council of Europe, an international organization promoting human rights and democracy around the world.

Jarrar was released from prison on June 3, 2017, after she had served a 15-month sentence.

(Ma’An News, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.