Israel Extends Detention of Palestinian Lawmaker Khalida Jarrar

The Israeli military court of Ofer extended the administrative detention of leading member of the Palestinian socialist resistance group, the PFLP Khalida Jarrar for three months, for the third time in a row.

Jarrar, 54, from the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, is a senior leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Israel renewed the detention without charge or trial of Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar for the third time https://t.co/NmemWOH5Vm pic.twitter.com/Fh38mjgEtD — The IMEU (@theIMEU) June 16, 2018

Commenting the news, the PFLP said that the extension of Jarrar’s detention would not stop her from resisting the occupation.

The PFLP said in a statement that,

“This is an attempt to absent influential leaders from events and developments in Palestine.”

The Israeli army has again extended its "administrative detention" (ie, illegal imprisonment) of communist Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar. She has been imprisoned indefinitely and without charges since July 2017, because of her work with the PFLP. https://t.co/IDvN7fsBzk — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) June 17, 2018

The extension of her detention comes two weeks before Jarrar’s release date.

Israeli forces arrested Jarrar on July 2, 2017; her detention had already been extended in December 2017 and was scheduled to end on June 30.

PFLP: Extended detention of Khalida Jarrar will not deter her from struggle to #freePalestine https://t.co/e1yMVg5JO1 — Charafa (@freeworldun) June 17, 2018

Jarrar, a leading member of the PFLP, and deputy at the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) is also the head of the PLC’s prisoners’ committee and the Palestinian representative to the Council of Europe, an international organization promoting human rights and democracy around the world.

Jarrar was released from prison on June 3, 2017, after she had served a 15-month sentence.

