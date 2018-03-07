Israel Holding 62 Palestinian Female Prisoners, Including 6 Minors, on International Women’s Day

Palestinian women detained by Israel reportedly face various forms of torture. (Photo: via MEMO)

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) Israel is currently holding 62 Palestinian women prisoners in its jails, including 6 minors.

In a report on Palestinian women prisoners marking International Women’s Day, the PPS said the prisoners included nine who were shot and injured and 17 who are mothers.

The latest arrest was that of Ahed Tamimi, who was taken from her home in Nabi Saleh village near Ramallah in December when she was only 16 years old, and her mother, Nariman, detained on the same day as her daughter after she went to check on her at the detention center.

Ahed was detained for slapping a soldier who invaded her family home, and her mother for posting a tape on social media showing Ahed slapping the soldier. Both are still held awaiting court hearings.

It said Israel arrested 156 women in 2017, 164 women in 2016 and 200 in 2015.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

