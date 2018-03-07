Israel Holding 62 Palestinian Female Prisoners, Including 6 Minors, on International Women’s Day

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) Israel is currently holding 62 Palestinian women prisoners in its jails, including 6 minors.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said at least six of 62 female #Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails are under the age of 18.The NGO also called on international human rights groups to shed light on the issue. https://t.co/G07Zln9GH1 #InternationalWomensDay #FreeAhedTamimi — Doire❤️Palestine ❄️ (@CathyHutton1) March 6, 2018

In a report on Palestinian women prisoners marking International Women’s Day, the PPS said the prisoners included nine who were shot and injured and 17 who are mothers.

The latest arrest was that of Ahed Tamimi, who was taken from her home in Nabi Saleh village near Ramallah in December when she was only 16 years old, and her mother, Nariman, detained on the same day as her daughter after she went to check on her at the detention center.

While western feminists have heaped extraordinary praise on Malala, empowered Palestinian girl Ahed Tamimi deemed not worthy of similar admiration. https://t.co/Ox3K7ZqOdh — Susie Snowflake (@palestininianpr) March 7, 2018

Ahed was detained for slapping a soldier who invaded her family home, and her mother for posting a tape on social media showing Ahed slapping the soldier. Both are still held awaiting court hearings.

It said Israel arrested 156 women in 2017, 164 women in 2016 and 200 in 2015.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)