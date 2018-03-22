Mahmoud Hatem Abu Ali Ayoub (14), from Jenin refugee camp, was handed a 13-month jail term by Israel’s Salem military court yesterday and fined 3,000 shekels ($860)

Asad Al-Din Ibrahim Abulhawa (also 14) was arrested last night from inside Al-Maqased hospital in Jerusalem. He is accused of attempting to throw a Molotov cocktail.

His body is severely burned.

Three foreign international activists were also arrested and taken to the illegal West Bank settlement of Eli in occupied Nablus.

The activists had been taking part in solidarity activities including planting and cultivating fields where Palestinians had been threatened or where land risked being confiscated by occupation forces, when they were arrested.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)