Mahmoud Hatem Abu Ali Ayoub (14), from Jenin refugee camp, was handed a 13-month jail term by Israel’s Salem military court yesterday and fined 3,000 shekels ($860)
— WorldWide Resistance (@WWR_Help) March 21, 2018
Asad Al-Din Ibrahim Abulhawa (also 14) was arrested last night from inside Al-Maqased hospital in Jerusalem. He is accused of attempting to throw a Molotov cocktail.
His body is severely burned.
🇵🇸#Palestine || Asad Al-Din Ibrahim Abulhawa (14) was arrested late last night from inside Al-Maqased hospital in Jerusalem on charges of attempting to throw a Molotov cocktail; he was injured with several burns in his body . . الفتى اسد الدين إبراهيم ابو الهوى 14 عاما اعتقل في ساعة متأخرة من مساء امس من داخل مستشفى المقاصد بالقدس بتهمة "محاولة القاء زجاجة حارقة" علما انه مصاب بحروق شديدة في عدة انحاء بجسده . #Türkçe : #Filistin : 14 yaşındaki Asad Al Din İbrahim Abulhava vücudunun çeşitli yerlerinde de yanıklara sebep olan, molotof kokteyli atmaya teşebbüs etmek ile suçlanarak geceyarısı #Kudüs 'deki Al Makased Hastanesi'nde tutuklandı.
Three foreign international activists were also arrested and taken to the illegal West Bank settlement of Eli in occupied Nablus.
The activists had been taking part in solidarity activities including planting and cultivating fields where Palestinians had been threatened or where land risked being confiscated by occupation forces, when they were arrested.
(MEMO, PC, Social Media)
