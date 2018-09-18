Israel Plans to Annex 64 Acres of Palestinian Land for Illegal Settlement

Illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank (Photo: MEMO)

Israeli occupation authorities have announced a plan to expand the illegal settlement of Tina Omarim which is built on private Palestinian land to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Quds Net News reported yesterday.

According to a statement issued by the Land Research Center yesterday, the Israeli Subcommittee for Settlement, affiliated to the Israeli Civil Administration, published a detailed plan for the expansion of the illegal settlement.

The statement noted that the total area of the private land to be expropriated in favor of the illegal settlement is 260 dunams (64.2 acres).

Based on the plan, the Land Research Center said that the Israeli authorities are planning to initially build 43 settlement units on an area of 22 dunams and 92 settlement units on 34 dunams.

The plan also shows that 35 dunams are suggested for plans to connect the settlement neighborhoods as part of the new settlement project, which is taking place to the northeast of the illegal settlement.

Israel announced the annexing of 1,400 dunams (345.9 acres) of Palestinian land in the same area in 2016, in addition to 47 (11.6 acres) dunams in 2017 under the pretext that there were security needs.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

