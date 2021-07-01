Jordan Valley: Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian in Alleged Stabbing Attack

July 1, 2021 Blog, News
A protest against Israeli annexation in the Jordan Valley. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian young man has been arrested on Thursday by Israeli occupation forces after allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier and seize her gun in the Jordan Valley.

The man was not identified yet.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it has arrested the man, without giving any further details.

“Our troops apprehended a suspect who stabbed an IDF soldier and stole her weapon in the Jordan Valley,” the statement read.

Video posted to social media purportedly showed soldiers chasing the suspect after the stabbing.

(Quds News, PC, Social Media)

