Jordan Valley: Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian in Alleged Stabbing Attack

A Palestinian young man has been arrested on Thursday by Israeli occupation forces after allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier and seize her gun in the Jordan Valley.

The man was not identified yet.

#Breaking: Female #IDF soldier lightly wounded in stabbing attack near the Nevo base in the Jordan Valley, in which weapon was taken. Security forces arrested a suspect and recovered the weapon.https://t.co/gqhUCAWTiJ — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) July 1, 2021

The Israeli military said in a statement that it has arrested the man, without giving any further details.

“Our troops apprehended a suspect who stabbed an IDF soldier and stole her weapon in the Jordan Valley,” the statement read.

Video posted to social media purportedly showed soldiers chasing the suspect after the stabbing.

(Quds News, PC, Social Media)