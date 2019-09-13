Israel ‘Planted’ Surveillance Devices near White House (VIDEO)

Israel may have planted several surveillance deceives near the White House over the past two years, Politico reported on Thursday, quoting three former US officials.

Controversial cellular phone surveillance devices, known as “StingRays”, were uncovered near the White House and other sensitive locations around Washington, likely intended to spy on US President Donald Trump, his top aides, and closest associates.

The devices, which mimic a wireless carrier cell tower to trick mobile phones and other cellular data devices nearby to connect to it, were uncovered around October 2018 by the Department of Homeland Security.

Israel reportedly planted mysterious spy devices near White House https://t.co/Vt7NY7Bf4g pic.twitter.com/9chSWzSjus — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) September 12, 2019

The DHS then shared their findings with relevant federal agencies, the report said, who upon conducting detailed forensic analysis, pointed the finger at Israel.

A former senior intelligence official was quoted by Politico as saying.

“It was pretty clear that the Israelis were responsible.”

The report cited former US officials who worked with previous administrations as saying there was always a prevailing concern that Israel was spying on the White house.

“Sometimes it was sort of knowledge of our thinking,” the report quoted a former US official as saying.

Israel was caught blatantly spying on the Whitehouse in 2017, it turns out. Trump did nothing, just like successive US governments. You've have to be incredibly naive to imagine Israel is not carrying out very similar spy operations in the UK:https://t.co/D3e5MznecH — Asa Winstanley (@AsaWinstanley) September 12, 2019

“Occasionally there were some turns of phrase like language that as far as we knew had only appeared in drafts of speeches and never been actually used publicly, and then some Israeli official would repeat it back to us and say, ‘This would be really problematic if you were to say X’.”

The former intel official officer told the website:

“The Israelis are pretty aggressive, they’re all about protecting the security of the Israeli state and they do whatever they feel they have to achieve that objective.”

Israel reportedly planted tiny devices around D.C. to spy on Donald Trump’s cellphone, but the White House hasn’t condemned the surveillance https://t.co/jLuT2k9aKV — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 12, 2019

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office denied the report.

“A blatant lie. There is a longstanding commitment and a directive from the Israeli government not to engage in any intelligence operations in the US. This directive is strictly enforced without exception.”

A spokesperson for Israel’s embassy in Washington, Elad Strohmayer, was quoted in the report as saying that “these allegations are absolute nonsense. Israel doesn’t conduct espionage operations in the United States, period”

According to former top U.S. officials who spoke to Politico, the cellphone surveillance devices were uncovered during the Trump presidency and were meant to track himhttps://t.co/Vt7NY7jDFG — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) September 12, 2019

According to the report, the White House, the FBI, and DHS refused to comment.

“I’m not aware of any accountability at all,” an ex-official told Politico, adding that “the reaction… was very different than it would have been in the last administration… With the current administration, there are a different set of calculations in regard to addressing this”

A former US official told Politico that unlike other incidents of foreign spying on US soil, the Trump administration did not rebuke the Israeli government or take any official steps against it.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)