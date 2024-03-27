Al-Bureij is back – Resistance Roundup – Day 173

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Today, Al-Qassam Brigades announced that it has bombarded Israeli forces at the outskirts of the Bureij camp using mortar shells.

Al-Bureij is back. This central Gazan refugee camp has been one of the early targets of the Israeli invasion of Gaza months ago. Numerous massacres took place there.

The Resistance in Al-Bureij proved far disproportionate to the small size of the camp, often forcing the invading Israeli army to retreat on multiple fronts.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy forces penetrating east of Al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed gatherings of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Complex with 60-caliber standard mortar shells.

“We bombed a gathering of enemy vehicles and a command headquarters southeast of Kissufim with Badr-1 rockets.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their noble resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed a number of operations against positions and deployments of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Wednesday, 27-03-2024, as follows:

“1- At 8:00, targeting the Kiryat Shmona settlement and the command of Brigade 769 in the Kiryat Shmona barracks with dozens of rockets, in response to the massacre committed by the Zionist enemy in the town of Habariyya.

2- At 13:45, targeting an Israeli enemy infantry force inside a tent in the Ramim forest with appropriate weapons, causing casualties and injuries among its members.

3- At 14:00, targeting the surveillance equipment at the Misgav Am site and hitting it directly.

4- At 14:05, targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with artillery shells and hitting it directly.

5- At 16:47, confronting an Israeli drone in the skies of Rab Al-Thalathin – Al-Odeissah, forcing it to retreat back across the border.”

“Western Sector:

“1- At 10:00, targeting the deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Shtula settlement with artillery shells.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)