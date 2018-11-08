Israel Proposes Plan Connecting Israel to Middle East Countries (VIDEO)

Yisrael Katz, the Israeli Transportation and Intelligence Minister, traveled to Oman for an international conference to discuss his proposal for a new system of shipping by sea, in addition to a rail connecting Israel and the Middle East.

During Muscat’s World Congress of the International Road Transport Union, Katz presented his proposal, entitled “Tracks for Regional Peace,” creating a freight rail network between Israel and Jordan, linking it through Jordan to other Arab countries.

Israel would become the focal point for shipping to the Middle East by sea and the goods would then be shipped via the railway in Jordan.

Katz claimed that his proposal in effect would revive the Hejaz railway, the Ottoman-era line that connected Damascus with Medina, through the Hejaz region of Saudi Arabia, with a branch line to Haifa district along the Mediterranean Sea.

Ministan sufuri da na leken asiri na azzalumar kasar Isra'ila,#Yisrael Katz ya ce batun gina layin dogon daga Isra'ila zuwa Saudiyya sahihi ne,kuma sun yanke wannan shawarar da zummar zama kalau da #Larabawa.https://t.co/vziCptstEL — TRT Hausa (@TRTHausa) November 8, 2018

The United States Special Envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, posted a tweet on his Twitter account, praising Katz’s proposal, which seeks to establish a trade route connecting Europe with Israel and the Persian Gulf via railway.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)