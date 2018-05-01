Israel Security Prepares for US Embassy Move to Jerusalem on May 14

Israeli police forces are carrying out security arrangements in preparation for the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, felesteen.ps reported yesterday.

Police spokesman for foreign press Micky Rosenfeld posted a picture on Twitter showing Israeli police officers working with American security officers.

Israeli radio said that local police forces toured the area where the US embassy is set to open. “The tour aimed to follow up closely the security arrangements to protect the movement [of the embassy].”

Kushner to attend opening of new US embassy in Jerusalem: reports https://t.co/lsGrlttAJ8 pic.twitter.com/mgCszgrB8l — The Hill (@thehill) April 28, 2018

It is expected that the US embassy be temporarily hosted in the American consulate in Jerusalem until a special building is ready.

Media reports have said that a large American delegation would attend the opening of the embassy, which might include President Donald Trump.

On December last year, Trump unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as the “eternal” capital of Israel and announced his plan to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)