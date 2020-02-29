Israel to Impose Closure on West Bank, Gaza Crossings during Elections

Israeli authorities will be closing all crossings between Israel and the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip on Monday, as general elections are held in the country.

“A general closure will be imposed on the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip crossings will be closed as of Monday 02.03.2020, according to the assessment of the security situation and the approval of the political authorities,” a statement said.

The closure will go into effect at midnight on Monday and end 24 hours later. They will reopen during their normal operating hours on Tuesday, the statement said.

During the closure, only humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases will be allowed to pass through the crossings.

Israel is due to hold its third election in under a year in an effort to form a coalition government and end months of deadlock.

“The problem then is not that of ‘security’ or so-called ‘terrorism’. Not that of Hamas, or any other group, secular or Islamist,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle Ramzy Baroud in a recent article.

“The problem is the entrenched Israeli racist mentality that perceives Palestinian natives as sub-humans and as ‘wild beasts’ to be exterminated or forever besieged,” Baroud added.

