Israel to Open New Settler Bypass Road in West Bank

Israeli occupation authorities have advanced plans for a new bypass road for settlers in the occupied West Bank, reported the Times of Israel.

According to the news site, the Defence Ministry “has granted approval for construction of a new road that will bypass the Palestinian town of Hawara in the northern West Bank”, a decision announced by settler umbrella organization the Yesha Council.

Day after attack, road announced to bypass flashpoint Palestinian town https://t.co/pyXWkPyXX6 — TOI Israel Region (@TOIIsraelRegion) April 5, 2019

The Times of Israel said:

“The road stretching from the Tapuah Junction to the Yitzhar Junction will run east of Route 60, the West Bank’s main, frequently congested north-south artery, and will shorten the commute for Israelis living in northern West Bank settlements.”

The road “will be built on land originally belonging to the Palestinian villages of Hawara and Beita”, the report continued, land originally seized by the Israeli army “for security reasons”.

An Israeli government spokesperson “said the approval had been given last week”.

However, it remained unclear when the construction of the new bypass road would be completed as the Yesha Council spokesperson acknowledged that “it could take years.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)