Israel to Partially Reopen Only Commercial Crossing with Gaza

July 24, 2018
Karam Abu Salem border crossing. (Photo: File)

Israel will partially reopen its only goods crossing with the blockaded Gaza Strip later Tuesday, a minister said, after closing it July 9 over border tensions and kites carrying firebombs to burn Israeli farmland.

Lieberman’s office said:

“Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman decided that Kerem Shalom (Karam Abu Salem) will partially reopen and as of today at 12:00 pm [0900 GMT] it will be possible to transfer gas and fuel into the Gaza Strip, in addition to food and medicine.”

The partial reopening follows urgent warnings from United Nations officials that emergency fuel supplies are running low in the Gaza Strip and that the shortage is starting to affect hospitals and water sanitation.

The coastal enclave suffers from a severe lack of electricity and relies on fuel-powered generators during outages that last hours at a time.

Israel and Hamas, the movement that runs the Gaza Strip, reached a ceasefire at the weekend following a major flare-up of violence Friday.

Israel had carried out a wave of airstrikes killing four Palestinians.

Karam Abu Salem is the only crossing open to transport goods into and out of Gaza, including fuel and food.

The UN has warned that Gaza would be “unlivable” by 2020 due to Israel’s land and sea blockade, which began after Hamas took control of the Strip in 2007.

(Al-Araby Al Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

