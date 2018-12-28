Israel to Return Body of Slain Palestinian in Salfit (VIDEO)

The Israeli authorities decided, late Thursday, to return the body of a slain Palestinian youth on Friday afternoon.

A Palestinian man named Elias Saleh Yassin (22) was shot by the Israeli occupation forces for allegedly trying to carry out a stabbing near Salfit, Northern West Bank, Palestine. pic.twitter.com/5rwEX8gFui — Ramy Jabbar (@Ramdog1980) October 15, 2018

The Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs said that the body of Elias Saleh Yassin, 22, from the Bidya town in the northern occupied West Bank district of Salfit, will be returned by Israeli forces at 5:00 p.m. Friday at the northern entrance of Salfit City.

# Breaking: #Israeli occupation forces kill Elias Saleh Yassin (22) from Bedia village after being shot shortly before for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing near Salfit.#IsraeliCrimes #BDS pic.twitter.com/2cLGtLoAHo — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) October 15, 2018

Israeli forces had shot and killed Yassin on October 15, 2018, claiming that he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against Israelis at the Jit crossroads near the illegal Jewish settlement of Ariel near Salfit City; no injuries among Israelis were reported at the time.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)