Israel to Return Body of Slain Palestinian in Salfit (VIDEO)

December 28, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Elias Saleh Yassin, 22, was shot and killed by Israeli forces on October 15, 2018. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Israeli authorities decided, late Thursday, to return the body of a slain Palestinian youth on Friday afternoon.

The Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs said that the body of Elias Saleh Yassin, 22, from the Bidya town in the northern occupied West Bank district of Salfit, will be returned by Israeli forces at 5:00 p.m. Friday at the northern entrance of Salfit City.

Israeli forces had shot and killed Yassin on October 15, 2018, claiming that he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against Israelis at the Jit crossroads near the illegal Jewish settlement of Ariel near Salfit City; no injuries among Israelis were reported at the time.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.