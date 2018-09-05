Israel to Sell Freedom Flotilla Boats to Support Settlers

Israel plans to sell four boats seized while sailing towards the besieged Gaza Strip and distribute the funds among two settlers families.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported yesterday that the move came in response to the Israeli Central Court’s decision following a request filed by the families.

Solidarity with Palestine flourishing in New Zealand as Mike Treen tells of his arrest, beating and deportation at hands of Israel after Freedom Flotilla intercepted. https://t.co/pylXz5IG6b — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) August 31, 2018

Israel has in recent weeks confiscated four boats coming from Europe in an effort to break the Israeli navy blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army announced that it is holding the boats in the port of Ashdod in central Israel.

#BREAKING | Israeli naval forces seize the Freedom flotilla ships which sailed from the #Gaza seaport earlier today. Israeli sources report that the passengers have been taken by the Israeli forces at the distance of 12 nautical miles. pic.twitter.com/pUb1MwsBD1 — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) May 30, 2018

One of the two families, the Gavish family says three of its members were killed in a 2002 attack while they were in a house in the illegal settlement of Elon Moreh in the northern West Bank, while the Feinstein family claims one of its members was killed in an attack in Jerusalem in 2001.

Settlers from the illegal settlement of Elon Moreh, who also have cattle and take them to Palestinian agricultural lands for ilegal grazing, already threatened local shepherds that they would poison their sheep if they were seen in the area. https://t.co/ft0lGF6f8u — Tony FaithfullWright (@XXX1946) May 31, 2018

The Israeli paper said the court found a direct link between the attacks and Hamas, adding that the money obtained from the sale of the boats will probably not exceed several thousand shekels, but the two families see the decision as important in principle.

