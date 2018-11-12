Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza: Latest Updates (VIDEO)

November 12, 2018 Blog, Books, News, Slider
Israeli air raid on Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Monday, November 12

Gaza Under Attack

7:30 pm (GMT + 3)

A third Palestinian, Ahmad Mousa Al-Nahhal (27) is reportedly killed today in an Israeli bombing on Rafah city.

7:00 pm (GMT + 3)

Palestinian paramedics identified two Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza: Mohammad al-Tatari (27), and Mohammad Odeh (22).

6:00 pm (GMT + 3)

Israel’s military has said it was carrying out airstrikes “throughout the Gaza Strip” following a barrage of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave towards its territory.

The announcement on Monday came shortly after rocket fire from the besieged Palestinian enclave hit an Israeli bus. At least one person was injured in the attack, AFP news agency said.

The announcement on Monday came shortly after rocket fire from the besieged Palestinian enclave hit an Israeli bus. At least one person was injured in the attack, AFP news agency said.

The incident came as thousands of Palestinians took part in protests following the killing of seven Palestinians by Israeli forces in Gaza on Sunday evening.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.