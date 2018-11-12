Monday, November 12

Gaza Under Attack

7:30 pm (GMT + 3)

A third Palestinian, Ahmad Mousa Al-Nahhal (27) is reportedly killed today in an Israeli bombing on Rafah city.

#Breaking | Third Palestinian killed by Israeli artillery in southern Gaza Strip: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/7FLFO5kE6X — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) November 12, 2018

7:00 pm (GMT + 3)

Palestinian paramedics identified two Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza: Mohammad al-Tatari (27), and Mohammad Odeh (22).

Israel and Gaza on verge of war? Over 100 rockets fired at Israel; Two Palestinians reported killed by Israeli air strikeshttps://t.co/PZsZDohx7M pic.twitter.com/HKA5qetHTK — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) November 12, 2018

6:00 pm (GMT + 3)

Israel’s military has said it was carrying out airstrikes “throughout the Gaza Strip” following a barrage of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave towards its territory.

The announcement on Monday came shortly after rocket fire from the besieged Palestinian enclave hit an Israeli bus. At least one person was injured in the attack, AFP news agency said.

Gaza holds funeral for seven Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike – https://t.co/isB8Jz3KNp #Palestine pic.twitter.com/DKLOM2DWVP — al whit (@soitiz) November 12, 2018

The incident came as thousands of Palestinians took part in protests following the killing of seven Palestinians by Israeli forces in Gaza on Sunday evening.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)