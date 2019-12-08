Israeli Airstrikes Target Northern Gaza Strip

Israel carried out airstrikes early Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip, according to security sources, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli military said in response to three rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, that jets and helicopters hit Hamas targets in Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes on different areas of Gaza Strip #GazaUnderAttack 💔🙏🇵🇸 Posted by Mohammed Bn Zyad on Saturday, December 7, 2019

According to security sources in Gaza, seven positions in Jabalia, belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, was hit by Israel.

No casualties have yet been reported.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)