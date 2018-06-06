Israeli Army Denies Deliberately Targeting Razan Al-Najjar

June 6, 2018 Blog, News
Razan al-Najjar, 21, who was fatally shot on Friday, June 1. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli army on Tuesday said its troops did not deliberately shoot a young Palestinian medical volunteer killed last week in violence on the Gaza border.

Razan al-Najjar, 21, was fatally shot in the chest on Friday near the southern Gaza town of Khan Yunis.

Her killing sparked international outrage.

The Palestinian Medical Relief Society said she was hit “as she was attempting to provide first aid to an injured protester”, adding that three other first responders were also hit by live fire on the same day.

Rights groups say a culture of impunity within Israel’s armed forces allows soldiers to use excessive force against Palestinian civilians.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli snipers since unarmed demonstrations began on 30 March demanding the return of Palestinians to the land they fled or were expelled from during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

Following Najjar’s death, the UN envoy for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, said in a tweet that:

“Medical workers are #NotATarget!” and that “Israel needs to calibrate its use of force and Hamas need to prevent incidents at the fence.”

No Israelis have been killed.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.