Israeli Army Denies Deliberately Targeting Razan Al-Najjar

The Israeli army on Tuesday said its troops did not deliberately shoot a young Palestinian medical volunteer killed last week in violence on the Gaza border.

« While the investigation into the killing of 21-year-old Palestinian nurse Razan Najjar by Israeli troops last week continues, the military has already offered a brief preliminary statement Tuesday, saying that no shots were “deliberately or directly a… https://t.co/sMH1tPzKse — )))André Levy((( (@andre__levy) June 6, 2018

Razan al-Najjar, 21, was fatally shot in the chest on Friday near the southern Gaza town of Khan Yunis.

Her killing sparked international outrage.

The Palestinian Medical Relief Society said she was hit “as she was attempting to provide first aid to an injured protester”, adding that three other first responders were also hit by live fire on the same day.

Our sincere condolences to Razan Al-Najjar's family, friends and our colleagues at the Palestinian Medical Relief Society. 21 year old Razan Al-Najjar, volunteering as a nurse and first aider with PMRS, was fatally hit by Israeli sniper fire east of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/UlKRXxw1OU — medico international (@nothilfe) June 2, 2018

Rights groups say a culture of impunity within Israel’s armed forces allows soldiers to use excessive force against Palestinian civilians.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli snipers since unarmed demonstrations began on 30 March demanding the return of Palestinians to the land they fled or were expelled from during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

Since the start of the #GreatReturnMarch, Israel has murdered 123 Palestinians (including 13 children) and injured over 13,000, while sustaining zero casualties (or injuries). This is what corporate media like to call a "conflict." — Steven Salaita (@stevesalaita) June 6, 2018

Following Najjar’s death, the UN envoy for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, said in a tweet that:

“Medical workers are #NotATarget!” and that “Israel needs to calibrate its use of force and Hamas need to prevent incidents at the fence.”

Medical workers are #NotATarget! My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of #Razan_AlNajjar! #Palestinians in #Gaza have had enough suffering. #Israel needs to calibrate its use of force and Hamas need to prevent incidents at the fence. Escalation only costs more lives. — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) June 2, 2018

No Israelis have been killed.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed)