Israeli Army Fires into Lebanon after Hezbollah Missile Attack (VIDEO)

Israeli Army said it has fired into southern Lebanon after a number of anti-tank missiles targeted an Israeli army base and vehicles near the border.

The missiles hit several of their targets on Sunday, said the Israeli army, which said it returned fire following the attack.

According to Hezbollah, the missiles launched from Lebanon destroyed a tank, killing and wounding those inside it, AFP news agency reported.

In its statement, the Israeli army said: “a number of anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an Israel Defense Forces base and military vehicles”.

The Israeli Army added:

“A number of hits have been confirmed. The Israel Defense Forces is responding with fire towards the sources of fire and targets in southern Lebanon.”

The incident comes hours after the Lebanese army claimed an Israeli drone violated its airspace and dropped incendiary material and sparked a fire in a pine forest near the border.

Lebanese state news agency NNA said Israeli forces fired flare bombs on Saturday.

A statement by the Israeli army only said the fires near the border “originate with operations by our forces in the area”.

Shortly before Nasrallah spoke last week, Israel’s army announced that it had ordered extra forces to deploy to the “northern command” along the border with Lebanon.

Tensions between the two countries have increased over the last week after Hezbollah accused Israel of flying explosive-laden drones into the group’s stronghold in the Lebanese capital.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese army claimed it had fired upon Israeli drones violating its airspace, forcing the aircraft to return across the border.

