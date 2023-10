By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that its warplanes bombed about 200 targets in Gaza last night.

The airstrikes were carried out in the Al-Rimal suburb and in Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the number of Palestinians killed had risen to 788 and the number of wounded to 4,100 as a result of Israeli strikes since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)