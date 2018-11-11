Israeli Army Raids West Bank School on Arafat Anniversary

Israeli military forces raided a Palestinian school in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) on Sunday during a rally marking the 14th anniversary of iconic leader Yasser Arafat’s demise.

School principal Tarek bin Ziyad told Anadolu Agency:

“Dozens of students and teachers suffered temporary asphyxiation from teargas canisters fired by Israeli forces during the raid.”

The Israeli war on Palestinian education continues .. https://t.co/2rwDG8UJNN via @PalestineChron — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) November 8, 2018

It remains unclear why the Israeli forces raided the school.

Sadeq al-Khadour, a spokesman for the Palestinian Education Ministry, said:

“Assaults on schools and students by Israeli forces and settlers are on the rise.”

Israeli forces raided a Palestinian school this morning in the occupied West Bank village of Khirbet Ibziq. Raids on schools and farms are routine for most Palestinians living under occupation. https://t.co/8WTYOGbt6V pic.twitter.com/ytANepOxZ0 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) November 9, 2018

He said several Palestinian schools across the West Bank have been attacked by Israeli forces in recent weeks.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)