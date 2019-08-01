Israeli Army Sets up Roadblocks in West Bank after Shooting Incident

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli army set up roadblocks this afternoon in West Ban, on the road between Nablus and Jenin, following an alleged shooting incident.

The Israeli army claimed that shots were fired by a man on a motorcycle at an army patrol near the village of Beit Sharaf, north of Nablus, and that he was able to get away. No one was injured in the alleged attack, said the army.

Immediately after, soldiers began a manhunt for the alleged attacker and set up roadblocks from Beit Sharaf further north to the village of Burqa.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

