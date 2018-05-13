Israeli Army Warplanes Hit Gaza

Israeli airstrikes targeted Gaza. (Photo via Social Media)

Israeli army warplanes on Saturday struck targets in the blockaded Gaza Strip, the army announced.

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed that “explosions heard in the northern Gaza Strip are the result of Israeli operations there.”

The attack came after Israel announced it will close the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip until further notice.

The army said in a statement:

“Due to the destruction of the Kerem Shalom Crossing on the Palestinian side, the Minister of Defence, Avigdor Liberman, approved the recommendation to close the crossing.”

Eyewitnesses, meanwhile, reported that Israeli warplanes targeted an open area of land in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian medical sources, for their part, said the Israeli attack did not cause any casualties.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

