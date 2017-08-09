Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Israeli Attack on Gaza Injures Three Palestinians (VIDEOS)

Aug 9 2017 / 2:21 am
A scene from an Israeli airstrike on the besieged Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Al Jazeera, file)

Three Palestinians have been injured after Israeli warplanes carried out raids on the Gaza Strip, local medical sources say.

According to an official at the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, three people were injured in the Tuesday night attacks, including a young man who is in critical condition after being hit by shrapnel.

Israel claims that the attacks were launched is response to a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip which landed in an unpopulated area in the occupied territories without causing any injuries.

It also claims that the raids were launched against sites belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israel has launched several wars on the Palestinian coastal sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014. The military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians. Over 11,100 others were also wounded in the war.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in living standards as well as unprecedented unemployment and poverty.

(Press TV, PC, Social Media)

