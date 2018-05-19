Israeli Attack on Palestinians Prompts International Backlash

Israel’s latest attack on Palestinian protesters in Gaza, which killed over 60 and injured thousands with live ammunition, has generated a widespread backlash.

The attack on Monday was the latest in Israel’s ongoing use of lethal force against Palestinian protesters since the beginning of the Great March of Return, on March 30.

60 protesters, including 8 children, shot dead by Israeli soldiers in #Gaza. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it's time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Sign & RT: https://t.co/z2YagllqWH — Kill Your Masters (@Killdoominati) May 17, 2018

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which aims to pressure Israel to end its occupation of Palestine and recognize Palestinians’ right to return, has registered several victories.

#Italian activists protest in front of the US embassy in #Rome in rejection of #IsraeliCrimes against civilians in the #Gaza strip and to convey the disapproval of transfer the US embassy from #TelAviv to #Jerusalem.

via @ShehabAgencyEn pic.twitter.com/uGJJANemAh — bds_bruxelles (@bds_bruxelles) May 19, 2018

On May 15, when Palestinians commemorated 70 years of the Nakba (‘Catastrophe’) unleashed by the creation of the state of Israel, the chief executive of the engineering company Versarin announced a US$4 million loss after its links with the Israeli Aerospace Industries were made public by BDS supporters.

#BDSVictory Engineering company Versarin, reported a loss of over $4 million on the back of a campaign exposing its alleged with Israel Aerospace Industries.https://t.co/tklQly8LdI — BDS South Africa (@BDSsouthafrica) May 18, 2018

Since May 14, several politicians and major unions in France have urged Emmanuel Macron’s government to take a stance against Israel for its ‘crimes against humanity.’

Earlier this month, in an important victory for the cultural boycott of Israel, 80 French artists – including director Jean-Luc Godard – published an open letter announcing they would not participate in the upcoming France-Israel Season to celebrate Israeli ‘independence.’

Retweeted Electronic Intifada (@intifada): Film director Jean-Luc Godard says he won't take part in French government festivities promoting Israel https://t.co/wW4oWSwXtH — ACE (@_ACE_School) May 19, 2018

The latest BDS endorsement was reported Thursday when the artistic director of the Portuguese National Theater, Tiago Rodriguez, announced he was canceling a presentation in Jerusalem and publicly endorsed the cultural boycott of Israel.

Rodriguez canceled the show after he learned official communications by the Israel Festival announced this year’s edition celebrates the 70th anniversary of the creation of the state of Israel.

Rodriguez also said he was joining the cultural boycott of Israel “convinced that global and collective pressure might produce similar results to the boycott of South Africa during apartheid.”

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)