Israel’s Aggression of Gaza is ‘Century’s Most Destructive’- Washington Post

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s aggression of the besieged Gaza Strip, starting on October 7, “has been unlike any other in the 21st century”, according to the Washington Post.

The Post has “used data from the UN Satellite Center, or UNOSAT, which analyzes satellite imagery from conflict zones,” to assess the devastation in Gaza.

Moreover, the report is based on interviews with more than “20 aid workers, health-care providers, and experts in munitions and aerial warfare”.

“The most ferocious attacks have come from the air, flattening entire city blocks and cratering the landscape,” the report said.

WASHINGTON POST: The destruction in Gaza is unparalleled this century.

The investigation found that the Israeli army has conducted “repeated and widespread airstrikes” in the vicinity of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which “are supposed to receive special protection under the laws of war.”

“Satellite imagery reviewed by Post reporters revealed dozens of apparent craters near 17 of the 28 hospitals in northern Gaza,” the report stated, adding that ten craters “suggested the use of bombs weighing 2,000 pounds, the largest in regular use.”

The Post quoted former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Michael Lynk, as saying that “the scale of Palestinian civilian deaths in such a short period of time appears to be the highest such civilian casualty rate in the 21st century.”

A Palestinian woman in Gaza wonders, "Where is the Arab world?!" while forced to leaving the Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Asked for a comment, the Israeli army reportedly stated that “in stark contrast to Hamas’ intentional attacks on Israeli men, women and children, the IDF follows international law and takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,320 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)