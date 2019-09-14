Israeli Authorities Hinder Renovation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

On Thursday, Israeli authorities attempted to prevent staff of the Al-Aqsa Construction Committee from carrying out renovation of Al-Silsila Gate of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Felesteen.ps reported.

The construction staff planned to repair cracks in the walls of the gate, and add supporting struts to protect the wall, preventing it from collapsing.

Director of Islamic Endowment, Sheikh Abdul-Azim Salhab, stated that the committee insisted on carrying out the renovation, and finally succeeded on Friday.

He warned that the Israeli occupation is working hastily to Judaise Al-Aqsa Mosque, noting that the daily settler and MKs raids are part of the Judaization plan, in addition to hindering the renovation works.

Researcher in Jerusalem’s affairs, Mustafa Abu-Sewwi, affirmed that the Israeli occupation authorities are working hard to reinforce their occupation of the holy site.

Abu-Sewwi warned that the Israeli right-wing exploits the raids and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the Palestinian worshipers inside it, for electoral purposes.

“This is not a new policy” he explained, stating that generally, the Jerusalemites are able to undermine their plans. He noted that there are settlement projects around Al-Aqsa Mosque aiming to Judaise it, and insisted that the Jerusalemites need urgent and significant support from Arab and Muslim states.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)