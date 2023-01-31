Palestinians to Hold Two-Day Vigil in Khan Al-Ahmar to Block Israeli Demolition Plan

A Palestinian official has called on Tuesday for a two-day vigil in Khan Al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem, to block an Israeli plan to demolish the village and displace its residents, a day before the Israeli Supreme Court is scheduled to issue a ruling on this issue, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Muayyad Shaban, head of the Wall and Settlements Resistance Commission, told WAFA that he called for a two-day vigil in Khan Al-Ahmar as Israel gets ready to demolish it.

Khan Al-Ahmar, which includes 25 Bedouin communities, has been at risk of demolition by the Israeli authorities for several years.

Concern over demolishing Khan al-Ahmar, where 200 people live, half of them children, was heightened following a call by Israeli Miniter Itamar Ben Gvir to immediately demolish it and expel its residents.

(PC, WAFA)