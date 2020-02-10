Israeli Court Sentences Palestinian Leader Sheikh Raed Salah to 28 Months

An Israeli court on Monday sentenced the head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Raed Salah, to 28 months in prison for “inciting to terror” in a series of speeches he made after a Palestinian attack in July 2017 killed two Israeli policemen at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Salah has denounced the charges against him as false and said following his sentencing that all the proceedings in the case were “far from the truth.”

The Israeli occupation court sentences leader of the Islamic Movement in Palestine Sheikh Raed Salah to 28 months in prison. pic.twitter.com/xPe3WQiFJP — 16th October Group (@16thOctoberGr) February 10, 2020

Salah’s defense team issued a statement declaring that “since 2017, restrictions have been imposed on the Sheikh by preventing him from communicating with the public and the media because the occupation is fully aware that every word that comes out of it has significant implications and impact.”

In the summer of 2017, Palestinians strongly protested to pressure Israel to remove restrictive measures, including cameras and metal detectors, at the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which had been installed following the attack on the Israeli policeman at the holy site.

Salah has had repeated run-ins with Israeli authorities. In August 2017, he was arrested at his home in the city of Umm Al Fahm in northern Israel before being convicted on charges of “inciting violence”, which he denied.

A sit-in to support sheikh Raed Salah in prior to his trial of alleged charges of " incitement, violence and supporting terrorism".#IsraeliCrimes#Jerusalem#Freedom pic.twitter.com/vkTHr8xi1u — EQB (@pal_resi) February 10, 2020

Since 2015, Israel has prohibited Salah from traveling outside the country for reasons ostensibly related to “national security”.

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan tweeted that Salah’s sentencing “illustrates that terror supporters and inciters belong in prison for a long time and not in the Knesset,” Israel’s parliament.

The Islamic Movement has broad support among Palestinian citizens of Israel and has also gained popularity by running a network of charities, kindergartens, health clinics, and social services.

Members of Israel’s Palestinian minority, who make up about 20 percent of the population, have citizenship but face widespread discrimination in terms of housing, social services, and employment opportunities.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)