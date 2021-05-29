Brussels Regional Parliament Adopts Resolution in Favor of Palestine

May 29, 2021 Blog, News
The Parliament of the Brussels–Capital Region adopts a pro-Palestinian resolution. (Photo: via social media)

The Parliament of the Brussels–Capital Region has adopted a pro-Palestinian resolution that calls for condemning the Israeli occupation of Palestine and recognizing the State of Palestine on the borders of pre-1967.

The resolution also calls for a lift of the Israeli siege of Gaza and the provision of support to the Palestinian people in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also urges the government to impose economic sanctions on Israel and to suspend all Belgian economic missions to Israel.

Forty-four deputies voted in favor of the resolution, 25 against, while 15 deputies abstained.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.