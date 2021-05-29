Brussels Regional Parliament Adopts Resolution in Favor of Palestine

The Parliament of the Brussels–Capital Region has adopted a pro-Palestinian resolution that calls for condemning the Israeli occupation of Palestine and recognizing the State of Palestine on the borders of pre-1967.

The resolution also calls for a lift of the Israeli siege of Gaza and the provision of support to the Palestinian people in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

#Breaking | The Brussels Regional Parliament adopts a resolution condemning the Israeli occupation and calling for recognition of the State of Palestine and the lifting of the blockade on its lands — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) May 29, 2021

It also urges the government to impose economic sanctions on Israel and to suspend all Belgian economic missions to Israel.

Forty-four deputies voted in favor of the resolution, 25 against, while 15 deputies abstained.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)