Israeli Fighter Jet Attacks Gaza

An Israeli Air Force F-16 jet fighter. (Photo: via Twitter)

An Israeli fighter jet has targeted a position belonging to the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said that the strike was in response to kite-borne fire bombings by Gaza-based resistance fighters.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement that a border observation post was hit in the attack and that no casualties were reported on the Palestinian side as a result of the attack.

The Israeli military spokeswoman alleged that the latest strike had no connection to a so-far unexplained explosion in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday which killed six people.

However, Ezzedine al-Qassam said the victims were all members of the group and blamed Israel for the explosion.

