Israeli Fighter Jet Attacks Gaza

An Israeli fighter jet has targeted a position belonging to the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel attacks Gaza after flaming kites set farmland alight https://t.co/5NuPlJaHT5 pic.twitter.com/NyILsoc3ZR — #SAVENIGERIA (@skupy101) May 6, 2018

An Israeli military spokeswoman said that the strike was in response to kite-borne fire bombings by Gaza-based resistance fighters.

Palestinian protesters have been using flaming objects attached to kites to set fire to agricultural land just over the Gaza border. https://t.co/q3X9Tklkca — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) May 6, 2018

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement that a border observation post was hit in the attack and that no casualties were reported on the Palestinian side as a result of the attack.

BREAKING: Explosion rocks central Gaza Strip, fatalities reportedhttps://t.co/nlKURF5G2C — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 5, 2018

The Israeli military spokeswoman alleged that the latest strike had no connection to a so-far unexplained explosion in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday which killed six people.

However, Ezzedine al-Qassam said the victims were all members of the group and blamed Israel for the explosion.

(PC, Social Media)