Israeli Fighter Jet Attacks Gaza

An Israeli fighter jet has targeted a position belonging to the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement in the northern part of the besieged Gaza Strip.
Israel attacks Gaza after flaming kites set farmland alight https://t.co/5NuPlJaHT5 pic.twitter.com/NyILsoc3ZR
— #SAVENIGERIA (@skupy101) May 6, 2018
An Israeli military spokeswoman said that the strike was in response to kite-borne fire bombings by Gaza-based resistance fighters.
Palestinian protesters have been using flaming objects attached to kites to set fire to agricultural land just over the Gaza border. https://t.co/q3X9Tklkca
— Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) May 6, 2018
The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement that a border observation post was hit in the attack and that no casualties were reported on the Palestinian side as a result of the attack.
BREAKING: Explosion rocks central Gaza Strip, fatalities reportedhttps://t.co/nlKURF5G2C
— Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 5, 2018
The Israeli military spokeswoman alleged that the latest strike had no connection to a so-far unexplained explosion in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday which killed six people.
However, Ezzedine al-Qassam said the victims were all members of the group and blamed Israel for the explosion.
(PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment