Israeli FM Warns of Diplomatic Crisis with Jordan over Detained Citizens

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has warned the government and security services that the arrest and administrative detention of two Jordanian citizens could lead to a diplomatic crisis with Jordan.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said National Security Adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, intends to visit Jordan in the coming days in an attempt to resolve the issue of Heba Al-Labadi and Abdel Rahman Miri’s detention.

Administrative torture: free Heba al-Labadi, a Jordanian citizen in Israeli prison Heba Al-Labadi Ramzy Baroud writes in Middle East Monitor: On August 20, Heba Ahmed al-Labadi fell into the dark hole of the Israeli legal system, joining 413 Palestini… https://t.co/pQMPCSDs5V — André Levy (@andre__levy) October 9, 2019

The Israeli security authorities arrested Al-Labadi on August 20 and Miri on September 12 at the border crossing between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank and held them in administrative detention without charge or trial.

In protest against her illegal detention, Al-Labadi launched an open hunger strike over a month ago and was transferred to the hospital twice before being returned to prison. Miri has been battling cancer since 2010.

The arrest of Al-Labadi and Miri sparked protests in the Jordanian street and on social media.

In light of Israeli government refusal to heed our legitimate demands for releasing Jordanian citizens Hiba Labadi & Abdul Rahman Miri who have been illegally detained without charges for months, we decided to recall our ambassdor in tell Aviv for consultation as a first step.1/2 — Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) October 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Jordan announced that it had arrested an Israeli man who tried to illegally enter the kingdom.

Nidal Ta’ani, the head of the Jordanian Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee said the man could be used as a bargaining chip to release Al-Labadi and Miri.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)