Report: Israeli Forces Arrested Palestinian Children in Night Raids, Left them in the Cold ‘for Hours’

November 29, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
A file photo of Israeli soldiers arresting a Palestinian child from his house during a raid on the village of Kafr Qaddum. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli soldiers arrested two Palestinian children after storming their houses during a night raid near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, forcing them to spend a cold night in custody before being freed without explanation, an Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Friday.

Yasser Arafat Shkeir, 12, and his friend Yazen Kados, 11, were detained on October 24 in a night raid on the village of Al-Zawiya, following allegations of “throwing stones” at Israeli soldiers.

Israeli soldiers also ordered Shkeir’s older brother, Mutasim, 22, and Kado’s father, Na’m, 42, to go with them.

“The four were shuttled from place to place and handcuffed and blindfolded some of the time. At no point did any of the soldiers offer them food or shelter from the cold,” Haaretz said.

No one spoke to them nor informed them why they were being detained in that manner, the report added.

After about 15 hours, they were returned to the entrance of their village and told to go back home without any explanation, the report continued.

Israeli forces often carry out overnight raids in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinians who they accuse of planning “a future offense”.

Thousands of Palestinians are being held in Israeli detention, sometimes for months, without trial.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*