Israeli Forces Arrest 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces detained three Palestinians during pre-dawn raids, on Sunday, in the southern and northern occupied West Bank.

According to Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained two Palestinians in the southern West Bank district of Hebron. They were identified as Adam Muhannad Abu Shamaa and Ismail Maher al-Sharif.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested today Sunday at dawn two citizens from Hebron, namely Adam Muhannad Abu Sham’a and Ismail Maher AlSharif, in addition to arresting ِAnas Mohammad Khader from TulKarem. Posted by Palestinian Prisoners Club on Sunday, March 31, 2019

In the northern West Bank district of Tulkarem, one Palestinian was detained and identified as Anas Muhammad Khader.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,440 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)