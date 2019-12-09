Israeli Forces Arrest 9 Palestinians, Including Journalist (VIDEO)

December 9, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers arresting and beating a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces today detained nine Palestinians, including a journalist, from various parts of the occupied West Bank, said the Palestine Prisoners’ Society (PPS).

PPS confirmed in a press statement that Israeli forces rounded up four Palestinians in a predawn raid in Beit Kahil town, located to the northwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the south of the West Bank.

It said two other Palestinians, including a journalist, were detained in separate raids in Dura city and al-Arroub refugee camp respectively, located to the northwest and north of Hebron city.

In Ramallah district, Israeli military barged into Beitunia town, west of Ramallah, where soldiers detained a Palestinian and seized a vehicle.

Similar Israeli raids were carried out in the al-Bireh city neighborhood of al-Balu’ as well as the Ramallah city neighborhood of Ein Misbah and town of Birzeit.

During ensuing confrontations, Israeli troops opened fire towards youngsters at Surda Junction, north of Ramallah. No injuries were reported though.

In the northern West Bank, PPS said that Israeli forces stormed Qabatia town, south of Jenin city, resulting in the detention of a Palestinian.

Another Palestinian was detained during a similar raid in Seida town, located to the northeast of Tulkarem.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.