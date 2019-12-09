Israeli Forces Arrest 9 Palestinians, Including Journalist (VIDEO)

Israeli forces today detained nine Palestinians, including a journalist, from various parts of the occupied West Bank, said the Palestine Prisoners’ Society (PPS).

PPS confirmed in a press statement that Israeli forces rounded up four Palestinians in a predawn raid in Beit Kahil town, located to the northwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the south of the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces detained Sameh al-Titi, a Palestinian journalist, after storming his home in Hebron, today at dawn.#Palestine #Palestinian #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/Q07FuQC4Gg — Ahmed Shameya⁦ (@AhmedShameya) December 9, 2019

It said two other Palestinians, including a journalist, were detained in separate raids in Dura city and al-Arroub refugee camp respectively, located to the northwest and north of Hebron city.

In Ramallah district, Israeli military barged into Beitunia town, west of Ramallah, where soldiers detained a Palestinian and seized a vehicle.

Similar Israeli raids were carried out in the al-Bireh city neighborhood of al-Balu’ as well as the Ramallah city neighborhood of Ein Misbah and town of Birzeit.

During ensuing confrontations, Israeli troops opened fire towards youngsters at Surda Junction, north of Ramallah. No injuries were reported though.

Israeli occupation forces abducted, Monday, a Palestinian man, and confiscated a car, in Betunia town, west of Ramallah, in central West Bank.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/zOmtMGxQH2 — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) December 9, 2019

In the northern West Bank, PPS said that Israeli forces stormed Qabatia town, south of Jenin city, resulting in the detention of a Palestinian.

Another Palestinian was detained during a similar raid in Seida town, located to the northeast of Tulkarem.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)