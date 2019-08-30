Israeli Forces Arrest Four Palestinians in Hebron District (VIDEOS)

August 30, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos

Israeli forces today overnight detained four Palestinians from the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Local sources confirmed that Israeli military vehicles raided Yatta city, south of Hebron city, where soldiers ransacked several houses and detained three Palestinians, including a former prisoner.

Sources also confirmed an Israeli military raid in Halhul town, north of Hebron city, resulting in the detention of a Palestinian.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces thoroughly searched several houses in Wadi Burqin, west of Jenin in the northern West Bank, turning them upside down, and interrogated residents.

During ensuing confrontations, soldiers opened fire towards youngsters who attempted to block their passage. Neither injuries nor detentions were reported though.

Israeli forces carry out frequent raids across the West Bank –including occupied East Jerusalem– on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

