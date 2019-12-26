Israeli Forces Arrest Seven Palestinians in West Bank Raids (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces today detained at least seven Palestinians in multiple overnight raids across the West Bank, said the Palestine Prisoners’ Society (PPS).

One of the detainees, 36, suffers from head and spine injuries as a result of a car accident in 2016.

Meanwhile, Israeli police ordered the house arrest of six Palestinian youths from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya in the nighttime.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)