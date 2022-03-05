Israeli PM Bennett in Moscow, Offers Mediation

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, Reuters news agency reported.

Israel reportedly offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation on February 24, Bennett has urged his ministers to “keep a low profile”, and to maintain a kind of neutrality.

UPDATE: Putin and Bennett's meeting is still ongoing, more than two and a half hours in. The Israeli PM violated Shabbat to fly to Moscow, accompanied by Ukrainian-born minister, PM's Office says https://t.co/dY3ZVJCzn8 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) March 5, 2022

Israel’s attitude disappointed Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky, who had repeatedly expressed his solidarity with Israel, even during the latest Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip last May.

Israel had voted on Wednesday to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the UN General Assembly.

(The Palestine Chronicle)