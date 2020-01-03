Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Worshipers at Al-Aqsa (VIDEOS)

January 3, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli forces arrest Mohammed Al-Shawish after assaulting him in Bab Al-Rahma prayer area in Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli police assaulted several Palestinian worshipers and detained two of them on Thursday evening, at the Bab al-Rahma prayer area inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Police officers broke into Bab al-Rahma and physically assaulted the worshipers and attacked them with teargas, for no reason. At least two of the worshipers were detained by the police during the attack.

The prayer area was reopened in February 2019 after it had been closed at Israeli police orders for 16 years under the claim of a court order, which turned out to be false.  

The Islamic Waqf department, in charge of running the affairs of the mosque, has insisted on keeping the Bab al-Rahma prayer area open to Muslim worship after it became clear to them that Israel wants to keep it off for Muslims in order to give Jewish fanatics, who call for rebuilding their temple inside Al-Aqsa compound, free access and presence in the area.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

