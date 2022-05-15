Palestinians Urge Al Jazeera to Boycott Israelis after Abu Akleh’s Murder

Hundreds of Palestinians, including journalists and intellectuals, have signed a petition calling on Al Jazeera to stop hosting Israeli officials on the channel after veteran correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli troops, The New Arab reported.

“We appeal to the administration of Al Jazeera to stop hosting representatives of the criminal, racist, colonial Zionist entity who assassinated Shireen as part of an attempt to silence the voice of truth,” read the petition, published on Wednesday by the Palestine Forum – a Palestinian online platform hosting contributions from intellectuals across the Palestinian territories and the diaspora.

Ramzy Baroud Interview with Palestine Deep Dive I US – Palestinians in Prison Right Now Ramzy Baroud speaks after the assassination of #Palestinian journalist #ShireenAbuAkleh pic.twitter.com/8ShlbQt0TU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2022

The letter was supported by several journalists working for Al Jazeera, including Ahmad Mansour (Egypt), Khadija Benguenna (Algeria) and Ghada Oueiss (Lebanon).

“And I add my voice today. There is no point in interviewing a lying criminal,” Oueiss wrote on Twitter after sharing the call to boycott.

Abu Akleh, a US-Palestinian dual national, had been reporting for Al Jazeera on an Israeli security raid in Jenin city while wearing a jacket that clearly identified her as ‘press’, when she was shot by an Israeli sniper.

Israeli forces on Thursday obstructed the funeral convoy of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Read more through the link https://t.co/rPwCnpvz6f pic.twitter.com/ZlMaXgVM5x — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 15, 2022

She was laid to rest in Jerusalem on Friday amid brutal Israeli police violence at her funeral. The police attacked her funeral procession in occupied East Jerusalem, assaulted mourners and fired teargas and rubber-coated bullets, injuring at least fourteen people.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)