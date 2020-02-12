Israeli Forces Desecrate Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

February 12, 2020
Israeli soldiers break into Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli soldiers desecrated today the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) when they broke into it, forcing the Muslim employees and staff to leave it, according to officials from the Islamic Waqf department.

Israel has recently intensified its measures against the Muslim holy place in an attempt to take it over in total.

The Ibrahimi Mosque, believed to be the burial place of the Prophet Abraham, is sacred to both Muslims and Jews and has been the site of oft-violent tensions for decades.

The Mosque is located in the Israeli-controlled section of Hebron, known as H2. It has been divided between Muslims and Jews following the massacre carried out on February 25, 1994, by Israeli-American settler Baruch Goldstein, who opened fire at a large number of Palestinian worshippers as they were performing the dawn prayers on a Ramadan day.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

