Joint Operations – Resistance Roundup – Day 174

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The ongoing Gaza war has allowed the Palestinian Resistance groups to take their cooperation to a whole new level.

Israel does not claim that it has destroyed any branches of the Palestinian Resistance in the Strip. Instead, the Israeli military spokesman claimed that they have ‘dismantled’ some of these units.

Even if these claims are true, it seems that the Palestinian Resistance has found a way to cope through the challenges they face in certain areas in Gaza: Joint military operations.

In the past, Palestinian Resistance coordinated its actions through the Joint Operation Room. The ongoing Gaza war has allowed them to take this cooperation to a whole new level as was the case today in the vicinity of the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“In a joint operation, the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds and the Al-Qassam Brigades, with a barrage of mortar shells, bombed gatherings of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex, west of Gaza City.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Qassam detonate a Shawaz EFP vs IDF Merkava tank during battle of Shifa. [Qassam Brigades 26/3] pic.twitter.com/B3gNDeqfAp — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) March 26, 2024

“After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed that they had targeted a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 and tandem shells in the Al-Qarara area, north of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.

“After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a house that had been previously rigged with explosives against a Zionist infantry force, leaving its members dead and wounded. A Zionist helicopter landed to evacuate them in the Al-Qarara area, north of the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted a Zionist military vehicle with a tandem shell in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Complex intersection on Al-Thawra Street, west of Gaza City.

Mujahideen of the Qassam Brigades and Quds Brigade target a gathering of Zionist vehicles and soldiers in the city of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/19D8gp9KHL — Commendable 🇵🇸🇾🇪🇸🇾🇮🇶🇱🇧🇮🇷 (@Commendable99) March 28, 2024

“In cooperation with Mujahideen Brigades, we bombed gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex, west of Gaza City, with a barrage of mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their noble resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed a number of operations against positions and deployments of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Thursday, 28-03-2024, as follows:

“- Eastern S

“1- At 16:25, targeting the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

2- At 16:35, targeting the position of Al-Ramtha in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

🔻A video compilation of some of the published scenes of the precision strikes carried out by Hezbollah liquidating “Israeli” soldiers on the Lebanese borders.

Scenes are from operations that started since 8th of October 2023 and still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/mSjAljS8vb — Suppressed Voice (@SuppressedNws) March 28, 2024

“- Western Sector:

“1- At 8:00, bombarding the settlements of Goren and Shlomi with rocket and artillery weapons, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, especially the massacre in Naqoura and the attack on the town of Tayr Harfa and its medical teams.

2- At 9:20, targeting the command headquarters of the newly established Liman battalion with artillery shells.

3- At 18:00, bombing the settlements of Goren and Shlomi with Burkan and Katyusha rockets, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, especially the massacre in Naqoura and the attack on the town of Tayr Harfa and its medical teams.

4- At 17:50, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Jal Al-Alam with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.

5- At 23:35, targeting Israeli enemy vehicles as they entered the Al-Malikiyah site with artillery shells, hitting them directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)