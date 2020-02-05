Israeli Forces Detain 19 Palestinians, Including Mayor, in West Bank Raids

Israeli forces today detained 19 Palestinians, including a village mayor, and assaulted others in several overnight raids across the West Bank, according to the Palestine Prisoner Society (PPS).

Israeli forces rounded up seven Palestinians from the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil). One of them was identified as mayor of Beit Kahel, a town located to the northwest of Hebron.

Four others, including a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and a former prisoner, were all identified as residents of Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron.

In the northern West Bank, PPS said an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp resulted in the detention of three Palestinians. The raid triggered confrontations during which soldiers opened fire towards protestors. No injuries were reported though.

A similar predawn raid was conducted in Jalqamus village, southeast of Jenin, resulting in the detention of another.

Soldiers rearrested a former prisoner after ransacking his house in Siris town, south of Jenin.

Meanwhile, soldiers detained three Palestinians, including two former prisoners, in raids across Nablus district. One of the detainees was identified as a resident of Askar area and another as a resident of Beita town, south of Nablus.

In Qalqilia district, a similar overnight raid was carried out in Azzun town, east of Qalqilia city, resulting in the detention of two men.

In Salfit district, Israeli military stormed Qarawat Bani Hassan town, northwest of Salfit city, where soldiers rearrested a former prisoner.

In Ramallah district, PPS said that soldiers carried out a raid in Birzeit town, north of Ramallah city, where they detained a Palestinian.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian villages and towns almost on a daily basis across the West Bank.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)