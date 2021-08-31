Israeli Soldiers Launch Social Media Campaign Demanding Greater Authority to Shoot Palestinians

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers started a campaign on social media platforms, demanding greater authority to shoot Palestinians and change the Israeli Army’s protocols regarding opening fire at Palestinians.

The campaign, under the title “Untie Our Hands”, was started after the announcement of the death of the Israeli sniper Barel Shmueli, injured while he was targeting protesters along the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

Massive protests have taken place on the eastern borders of Gaza demanding an end to the Israeli siege on Gaza, which has been worsening the humanitarian situation in the already uninhabitable enclave.

Over 40 protesters were injured by Israeli soldiers during the protests, and two Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, were killed.

(QNN, PC, Social Media)